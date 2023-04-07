ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • AYRO AYRO stock increased by 10.9% to $0.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 7.52% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $0.17. Unique Fabricating's trading volume hit 95.9K shares by close, accounting for 59.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 5.86% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 5.62% to $0.37. This security traded at a volume of 364.7K shares come close, making up 104.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 9.1% to $0.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 8.89% to $0.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9 million, accounting for 144.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock fell 7.64% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Amesite AMST stock decreased by 7.29% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 6.48% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.3K, accounting for 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 6.01% to $0.28. At the close, Jowell Global's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 65.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

