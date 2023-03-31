12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Toro TORO shares rose 19.8% to $2.84 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 9.3 million shares is 335.3% of Toro's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Losers

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares declined by 36.7% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 55.8 million, which is 1121.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

shares declined by 16.34% to $0.34. Trading volume for Shapeways Hldgs's stock is 772.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 482.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 12.26% to $0.14. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 264.5K, which is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

