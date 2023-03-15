ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 15, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Movella Holdings MVLA stock rose 46.7% to $2.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock rose 11.02% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Smartsheet SMAR shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $41.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Crexendo CXDO stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 5.32% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

Losers

  • Inpixon INPX shares declined by 28.8% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Ebix EBIX stock declined by 25.45% to $12.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Porch Group PRCH shares fell 14.71% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares decreased by 14.32% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT stock decreased by 13.54% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • AstroNova ALOT shares declined by 9.85% to $12.46. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

