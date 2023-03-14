ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 14, 2023 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $3.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock moved upwards by 8.07% to $0.4. AgEagle Aerial Sys's trading volume hit 81.0K shares by close, accounting for 14.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • DSS DSS shares rose 7.83% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares increased by 5.9% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $135.6 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock increased by 5.51% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TD Hldgs GLG stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.5K shares, which is 10.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock decreased by 4.7% to $7.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. Full Truck Alliance Co's trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock fell 3.72% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $632.2 million.
  • Lichen China LICN shares decreased by 3.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock fell 3.17% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock fell 3.11% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $218.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

