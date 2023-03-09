Why Is Duluth Stock Trading Higher Today?

Duluth DLTH shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Duluth reported quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.22. The company also reported quarterly sales of $241.77 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $243.26 million.

For 2023, Duluth sees sales of $645 million to $660 million and adjusted EBITDA of $47 million to $49 million. The company guided 2023 EPS of $0.02 to $0.08.

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, "We ended the year with well-balanced inventories purposefully receiving new spring goods earlier to capture the seasonal transition business. Building on the momentum in our women's business, we have elevated and expanded on our multi-year successful garden collection featuring new colors, prints and benefits, as well as new gear for those that take on life with their own two hands.”

Duluth Holdings Inc is an American workwear and accessories company, which primarily sells goods through its Duluth Trading Company brand.

DLTH Price Action: Duluth has a 52-week high of $14.25 and a 52-week low of $5.64.

Duluth shares were up 11.3% at $6.88 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.