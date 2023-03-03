ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 3, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • National CineMedia NCMI shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock increased by 3.5% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $243.8 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock rose 2.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock rose 2.65% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 2.59% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares rose 1.85% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

Losers

  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares declined by 6.8% to $3.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell 4.99% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares decreased by 4.01% to $13.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.1K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares decreased by 3.2% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

