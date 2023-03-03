12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

National CineMedia NCMI shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

stock increased by 3.5% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $243.8 million. The9 NCTY stock rose 2.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

stock rose 2.65% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 2.59% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Losers

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares declined by 6.8% to $3.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.

shares decreased by 4.01% to $13.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.1K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares decreased by 3.2% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.

