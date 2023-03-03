12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 5.46% to $0.25. This security traded at a volume of 55.8K shares come close, making up 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Citius Pharma CTXR stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.8 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 7.56% to $6.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 257.3K, accounting for 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million. SenesTech SNES stock fell 6.48% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.