12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Seer SEER shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $5.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Seer's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 437.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX stock declined by 65.2% to $1.01 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 19.3 million shares is 1888.3% of Praxis Precision Medicine's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

CareDx CDNA stock decreased by 15.8% to $9.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 599.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

