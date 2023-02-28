12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock increased by 8.9% to $1.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

Duolingo DUOL stock increased by 8.49% to $98.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 133.1K, accounting for 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares rose 6.09% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Yatra Online YTRA shares rose 4.97% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.

Inspirato ISPO shares rose 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares rose 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $235.5 million.

Losers

Rivian Automotive RIVN stock fell 7.3% to $17.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Rivian Automotive's trading volume reached 5.2 million shares. This is 23.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Franchise Group FRG shares declined by 6.15% to $26.1. The company's market cap stands at $997.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 5.15% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 624.1K shares come close, making up 20.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Amesite AMST shares declined by 4.7% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares declined by 4.17% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

