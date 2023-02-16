12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $0.08. As of 12:30 EST, Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1 million, which is 159.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Bloomin Brands BLMN shares rose 10.44% to $27.49. Trading volume for Bloomin Brands's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

stock fell 11.53% to $3.07. The current volume of 669.8K shares is 830.2% of Selina Hospitality's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million. ECARX Holdings ECX stock declined by 10.93% to $4.57.

REE Automotive REE stock declined by 10.01% to $0.44. The current volume of 616.3K shares is 82.2% of REE Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $107.4 million.

