12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bowlero BOWL shares increased by 6.8% to $15.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock rose 6.49% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Boxed BOXD stock increased by 4.95% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

Meta Data AIU stock rose 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

BARK BARK stock rose 4.13% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.1K, accounting for 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

QuantumScape QS stock decreased by 18.1% to $9.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 499.4K shares, which is 7.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 4.87% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 3.93% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Groupon GRPN shares declined by 3.75% to $7.46. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 151.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.0 million.

Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 2.83% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.

ContextLogic WISH stock declined by 2.66% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $622.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.