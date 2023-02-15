ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 15, 2023 4:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Community Health Systems CYH shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Community Health Systems's trading volume reached 181.9K shares. This is 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $848.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 15.95% to $17.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 134.2K, accounting for 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $863.0 million.
  • Axcella Health AXLA shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 984.5K, accounting for 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock moved upwards by 9.83% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 485.1K, accounting for 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares increased by 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

Losers

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock decreased by 17.8% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock decreased by 10.27% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.6 million, accounting for 463.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP shares decreased by 7.63% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares declined by 6.13% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Akanda AKAN shares decreased by 5.57% to $0.26. Akanda's trading volume hit 201.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR stock declined by 5.46% to $5.23. This security traded at a volume of 234.8K shares come close, making up 52.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved