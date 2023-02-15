12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Community Health Systems CYH shares moved upwards by 24.0% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Community Health Systems's trading volume reached 181.9K shares. This is 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $848.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock decreased by 17.8% to $1.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.

OraSure Technologies OSUR stock declined by 5.46% to $5.23. This security traded at a volume of 234.8K shares come close, making up 52.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

