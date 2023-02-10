12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock increased by 22.6% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million. Nemaura Medical NMRD stock increased by 7.2% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares increased by 4.99% to $0.84. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 149.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.

Losers

Dyadic International DYAI stock fell 9.4% to $1.45 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

stock fell 5.46% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock declined by 5.39% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.