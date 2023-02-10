ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Minerva Surgical UTRS stock increased by 22.6% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD stock increased by 7.2% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock rose 6.22% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • SenesTech SNES stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares increased by 4.99% to $0.84. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 149.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.

Losers

  • Dyadic International DYAI stock fell 9.4% to $1.45 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock declined by 7.03% to $0.43. At the close, Vallon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 2.9 million shares. This is 118.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock decreased by 6.01% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • OncoCyte OCX stock fell 5.81% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock fell 5.46% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock declined by 5.39% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved