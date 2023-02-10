12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares rose 6.92% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

shares rose 5.54% to $0.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.8K shares, which is 3.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.5 million. iSun ISUN shares increased by 4.99% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

shares increased by 4.98% to $0.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 62.6K, accounting for 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.8 million.

Losers

stock declined by 10.3% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. P & F Industries PFIN stock declined by 7.28% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.76. At the close, JE Cleantech Hldgs's trading volume reached 50.2K shares. This is 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 4.99% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

shares decreased by 3.58% to $2.97. At the close, Expion360's trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 192.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. OceanPal OP shares decreased by 2.55% to $0.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 245.2K shares, which is 30.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.