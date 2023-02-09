ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 9, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Beachbody Co BODY shares increased by 12.6% to $0.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.3 million.
  • Gogoro GGR shares increased by 7.55% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.
  • Spruce Power Holding SPRU stock increased by 5.17% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million.
  • Coursera COUR shares rose 4.94% to $15.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.9K shares, which is 11.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock rose 3.93% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Losers

  • FAT Brands FATBB shares fell 8.3% to $6.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • Expedia Group EXPE shares declined by 7.23% to $109.21. Expedia Group's trading volume hit 673.1K shares by close, accounting for 28.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Nautilus NLS shares decreased by 7.11% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock declined by 6.11% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 160.7K shares come close, making up 33.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • BARK BARK shares fell 5.11% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 3.4% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved