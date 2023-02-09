12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Janux Therapeutics JANX stock moved upwards by 27.8% to $22.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.1 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $0.77. At the close, Bluejay Diagnostics's trading volume reached 336.4K shares. This is 321.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares increased by 9.66% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 490.0K, accounting for 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares increased by 8.46% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Landos Biopharma LABP shares rose 7.49% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Surface Oncology SURF stock increased by 7.0% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

Losers

Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT shares decreased by 16.4% to $9.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $402.4 million.

Doximity DOCS stock declined by 13.49% to $31.5. This security traded at a volume of 217.3K shares come close, making up 11.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock decreased by 11.77% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares declined by 7.54% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $135.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Aptinyx APTX stock fell 6.94% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.

