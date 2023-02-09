12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cloudflare NET shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $63.58 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 925.8K shares, which is 18.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares increased by 8.84% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $254.1 million.

Alteryx AYX shares rose 8.17% to $65.0. Alteryx's trading volume hit 901.4K shares by close, accounting for 97.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares rose 7.02% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.

Color Star Tech ADD shares rose 6.0% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock rose 5.97% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Losers

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock decreased by 10.4% to $1.46 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Knowles KN stock decreased by 7.0% to $17.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Auddia AUUD stock declined by 4.62% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Dynatrace DT stock decreased by 4.31% to $42.21. Dynatrace's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 54.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion.

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock fell 3.07% to $0.31. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 81.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Synopsys SNPS shares decreased by 2.36% to $355.15. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 billion.

