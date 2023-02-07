12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zhihu ZH shares moved upwards by 22.6% to $1.74 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Zhihu's stock is 13.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Lizhi LIZI shares increased by 21.83% to $1.22. Lizhi's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1751.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.

LiveOne LVO shares rose 13.92% to $0.9. LiveOne's stock is trading at a volume of 155.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

36KR Holdings KRKR stock rose 13.39% to $1.28. As of 12:30 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 7485.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

Baidu BIDU shares increased by 10.49% to $157.81. The current volume of 9.9 million shares is 293.0% of Baidu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 billion.

Criteo CRTO shares rose 10.12% to $34.27. Criteo's stock is trading at a volume of 995.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 341.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

BuzzFeed BZFD stock decreased by 22.5% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BuzzFeed's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 119.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.2 million.

FuboTV FUBO shares declined by 14.57% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.1 million, which is 111.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.5 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 14.35% to $0.66. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 10.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.

Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock decreased by 14.27% to $0.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.2K shares, making up 293.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares declined by 12.6% to $0.59. Trading volume for Mobiquity Technologies's stock is 111.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares decreased by 10.87% to $1.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 89.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

