12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares rose 97.3% to $1.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 675.9K, which is 1432.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

shares rose 97.3% to $1.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 675.9K, which is 1432.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased by 35.67% to $4.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.8 million, which is 9037.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

stock increased by 35.67% to $4.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.8 million, which is 9037.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Celyad Oncology CYAD stock rose 31.87% to $1.49. Trading volume for Celyad Oncology's stock is 13.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 911.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.

stock rose 31.87% to $1.49. Trading volume for Celyad Oncology's stock is 13.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 911.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. Oak Street Health OSH shares increased by 30.12% to $33.78. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 513.3% of Oak Street Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.

shares increased by 30.12% to $33.78. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 513.3% of Oak Street Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares moved upwards by 20.95% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, Galectin Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 263.2K, which is 303.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.95% to $1.76. As of 12:30 EST, Galectin Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 263.2K, which is 303.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million. Onconova Therapeutics ONTX shares increased by 17.78% to $1.39. As of 12:30 EST, Onconova Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 818.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

Losers

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 26.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

shares declined by 26.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. SenesTech SNES stock declined by 18.95% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, SenesTech's stock is trading at a volume of 717.9K, which is 615.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

stock declined by 18.95% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, SenesTech's stock is trading at a volume of 717.9K, which is 615.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares decreased by 16.0% to $0.22. Trading volume for Kiromic BioPharma's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 205.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

shares decreased by 16.0% to $0.22. Trading volume for Kiromic BioPharma's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 205.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares declined by 14.94% to $2.54. Trading volume for Summit Therapeutics's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.6 million.

shares declined by 14.94% to $2.54. Trading volume for Summit Therapeutics's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.6 million. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares declined by 13.04% to $1.64. As of 12:30 EST, Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 594.2K, which is 103.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

shares declined by 13.04% to $1.64. As of 12:30 EST, Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 594.2K, which is 103.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. Revelation Biosciences REVB shares decreased by 12.68% to $7.51. The current volume of 270.7K shares is 1282.9% of Revelation Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.