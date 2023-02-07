12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lizhi LIZI shares increased by 17.0% to $1.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.

shares increased by 17.0% to $1.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million. Creative Realities CREX shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million. Baidu BIDU stock rose 12.97% to $161.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 billion.

stock rose 12.97% to $161.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 billion. The9 NCTY shares increased by 9.57% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

shares increased by 9.57% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million. Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Losers

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock decreased by 8.0% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

stock decreased by 8.0% to $0.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares fell 7.71% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

shares fell 7.71% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. VEON VEON stock declined by 6.26% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock declined by 6.26% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Fangdd Network Group DUO shares declined by 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

shares declined by 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. Audacy AUD shares declined by 5.01% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

shares declined by 5.01% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 3.71% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.