12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Astrotech ASTC shares moved upwards by 34.4% to $16.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.2K shares, which is 10.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

Veritone VERI shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.

My Size MYSZ stock increased by 4.94% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Edgio EGIO shares increased by 4.87% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $381.1 million.

Losers

Oblong OBLG stock declined by 6.6% to $3.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock fell 4.91% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

AvidXchange Holdings AVDX stock declined by 4.44% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Quantum Computing QUBT shares declined by 4.07% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares decreased by 3.28% to $5.02. At the close, BigBear.ai Hldgs's trading volume reached 262.0K shares. This is 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $708.5 million.

Iteris ITI stock declined by 2.69% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $185.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.