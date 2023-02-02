12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 6.6% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. Bird Glb's trading volume hit 420.2K shares by close, accounting for 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.

stock rose 6.6% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. Bird Glb's trading volume hit 420.2K shares by close, accounting for 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million. Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million. iSun ISUN stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million. HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. Symbotic SYM shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $16.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 5.9% to $5.08 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 993.2K shares come close, making up 1916.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

stock fell 5.9% to $5.08 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 993.2K shares come close, making up 1916.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. SkyWest SKYW stock declined by 4.98% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 4.98% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 4.79% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

shares decreased by 4.79% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Upwork UPWK shares decreased by 4.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

shares decreased by 4.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock decreased by 4.61% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.61% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million. OceanPal OP stock fell 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.