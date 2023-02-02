ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 6.6% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. Bird Glb's trading volume hit 420.2K shares by close, accounting for 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Symbotic SYM shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $16.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 5.9% to $5.08 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 993.2K shares come close, making up 1916.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • SkyWest SKYW stock declined by 4.98% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA shares decreased by 4.79% to $10.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Upwork UPWK shares decreased by 4.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock decreased by 4.61% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock fell 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved