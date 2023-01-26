ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Express EXPR stock increased by 7.8% to $1.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Tesla TSLA stock moved upwards by 6.88% to $154.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT stock increased by 6.11% to $28.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Levi Strauss LEVI stock rose 5.63% to $17.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NIO NIO shares increased by 5.24% to $12.24. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 billion.

Losers

  • MarineMax HZO stock declined by 9.2% to $31.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $688.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 4.83% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares declined by 3.25% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock fell 3.08% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved