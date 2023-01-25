ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Stride LRN shares moved upwards by 26.3% to $40.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 417.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • iPower IPW stock rose 17.51% to $0.9. As of 12:30 EST, iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K, which is 136.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $0.32. As of 12:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 799.9K, which is 206.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 15.5% to $0.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.6 million shares, making up 1605.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares increased by 15.31% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • 51 Talk Online Education COE stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.

Losers

  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock decreased by 30.4% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 153.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDIP stock declined by 11.93% to $6.5. The current volume of 96.1K shares is 446.1% of Harbor Custom Dev's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares fell 9.23% to $0.85. As of 12:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 41.1 million, which is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.9 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock fell 8.85% to $0.66. Trading volume for AYRO's stock is 78.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 8.72% to $4.19. The current volume of 991.4K shares is 33.2% of Stitch Fix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $464.2 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 8.64% to $0.5. Trading volume for Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is 299.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved