12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 4.5% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.2K shares, which is 10.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.

stock increased by 4.5% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.2K shares, which is 10.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares increased by 4.06% to $0.13. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 553.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

shares increased by 4.06% to $0.13. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 553.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million. AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 3.29% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.29% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. Yext YEXT stock increased by 3.13% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $842.4 million.

Losers

WeTrade Group WETG shares fell 4.6% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 152.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.

shares fell 4.6% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. WeTrade Group's trading volume hit 152.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. MMTEC MTC stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares declined by 4.25% to $12.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.9K, accounting for 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $630.5 million.

shares declined by 4.25% to $12.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.9K, accounting for 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $630.5 million. Vislink Technologies VISL stock fell 4.24% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

stock fell 4.24% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. Digital Turbine APPS shares declined by 4.08% to $16.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.4K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares declined by 4.08% to $16.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.4K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Edgio EGIO shares decreased by 4.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.