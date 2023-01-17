12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 19.7% to $1.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.

Bit Digital BTBT shares rose 19.49% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.

National Instruments NATI shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $55.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

Cemtrex CETXP stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $0.45.

Cipher Mining CIFR shares increased by 16.78% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $320.8 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 15.7% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

BSQUARE BSQR stock fell 17.4% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares decreased by 13.87% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares decreased by 11.3% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $269.1 million.

CLPS CLPS stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 9.5% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million.

Akerna KERN shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

