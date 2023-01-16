12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares moved upwards by 27.7% to $3.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 431.2K, which is 698.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 27.7% to $3.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 431.2K, which is 698.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Vinco Ventures BBIG stock moved upwards by 26.17% to $0.68. The current volume of 13.4 million shares is 233.6% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 26.17% to $0.68. The current volume of 13.4 million shares is 233.6% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock increased by 25.46% to $1.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million.

stock increased by 25.46% to $1.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million. The9 NCTY shares increased by 22.42% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 2315.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

shares increased by 22.42% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 2315.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 21.21% to $1.6. Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1601.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

stock rose 21.21% to $1.6. Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1601.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Cuentas CUEN shares increased by 19.99% to $0.32. Trading volume for Cuentas's stock is 338.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 16.7% to $16.53 during Monday's regular session. United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's stock is trading at a volume of 51.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares fell 16.7% to $16.53 during Monday's regular session. United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070's stock is trading at a volume of 51.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 15.69% to $0.86. Fangdd Network Group's stock is trading at a volume of 623.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock decreased by 15.69% to $0.86. Fangdd Network Group's stock is trading at a volume of 623.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock decreased by 11.58% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.

stock decreased by 11.58% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock declined by 9.73% to $1.95. As of 12:30 EST, Loyalty Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 649.6K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.

stock declined by 9.73% to $1.95. As of 12:30 EST, Loyalty Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 649.6K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. FaZe Holdings FAZE shares decreased by 9.69% to $1.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 585.0K shares, making up 405.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.

shares decreased by 9.69% to $1.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 585.0K shares, making up 405.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million. National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 8.13% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 544.8K, which is 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.