12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SmileDirectClub SDC stock increased by 47.0% to $0.71 during Monday's regular session. SmileDirectClub's stock is trading at a volume of 29.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1518.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.

stock increased by 47.0% to $0.71 during Monday's regular session. SmileDirectClub's stock is trading at a volume of 29.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1518.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million. NeuroPace NPCE stock moved upwards by 29.05% to $3.42. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroPace's stock is trading at a volume of 58.2K, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.05% to $3.42. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroPace's stock is trading at a volume of 58.2K, which is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares moved upwards by 28.81% to $2.28. The current volume of 15.6 million shares is 1113.7% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 28.81% to $2.28. The current volume of 15.6 million shares is 1113.7% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares moved upwards by 25.86% to $0.42. Trading volume for ATI Physical Therapy's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 329.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.86% to $0.42. Trading volume for ATI Physical Therapy's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 329.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.0 million. Galera Therapeutics GRTX stock moved upwards by 25.4% to $2.32. Trading volume for Galera Therapeutics's stock is 553.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 441.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 25.4% to $2.32. Trading volume for Galera Therapeutics's stock is 553.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 441.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares increased by 24.75% to $1.26. As of 12:30 EST, Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 655.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.2 million.

Losers

Catalyst Biosciences CBIO shares decreased by 57.2% to $0.27 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Catalyst Biosciences's stock is 17.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 4730.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

shares decreased by 57.2% to $0.27 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Catalyst Biosciences's stock is 17.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 4730.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock fell 27.11% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

stock fell 27.11% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. Omega Therapeutics OMGA stock fell 24.94% to $8.22. Trading volume for Omega Therapeutics's stock is 366.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 897.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.9 million.

stock fell 24.94% to $8.22. Trading volume for Omega Therapeutics's stock is 366.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 897.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.9 million. Biora Therapeutics BIOR stock decreased by 19.44% to $4.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 127.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

stock decreased by 19.44% to $4.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 127.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million. MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares declined by 17.75% to $1.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 277.0K shares, making up 172.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.

shares declined by 17.75% to $1.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 277.0K shares, making up 172.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock fell 17.56% to $0.78. As of 12:30 EST, Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 159.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.