12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 39.8% to $3.02 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 1856.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $321.2 million.

stock rose 39.8% to $3.02 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 1856.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $321.2 million. ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares moved upwards by 39.37% to $2.78.

shares moved upwards by 39.37% to $2.78. IronNet IRNT stock increased by 38.47% to $0.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.0 million, which is 1113.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

stock increased by 38.47% to $0.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.0 million, which is 1113.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million. D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 23.88% to $1.66. As of 12:30 EST, D-Wave Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million, which is 6222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 23.88% to $1.66. As of 12:30 EST, D-Wave Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million, which is 6222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.0 million. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 22.09% to $1.05. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 152.2% of HeartCore Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

shares increased by 22.09% to $1.05. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 152.2% of HeartCore Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 19.87% to $1.99. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 782.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 207.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.

Losers

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 23.8% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.4 million, which is 559.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.1 million.

shares declined by 23.8% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.4 million, which is 559.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.1 million. Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 19.15% to $0.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 265.2K, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

stock decreased by 19.15% to $0.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 265.2K, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 18.08% to $0.7. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

shares decreased by 18.08% to $0.7. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million. Cemtrex CETXP shares decreased by 16.35% to $0.37.

shares decreased by 16.35% to $0.37. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 11.12% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

shares declined by 11.12% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. Inpixon INPX stock fell 9.95% to $1.63. As of 12:30 EST, Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 406.7K, which is 57.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.