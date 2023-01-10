ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 10, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 14.1% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4 million, accounting for 72.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
  • Conn's CONN shares increased by 11.07% to $11.13. Conn's's trading volume hit 472.4K shares by close, accounting for 117.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.5 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $241.6 million.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.8 million.
  • Franchise Group FRGAP shares increased by 4.39% to $23.05.
  • EBET EBET stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Losers

  • Spruce Power Holding SPRU shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares fell 5.0% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock fell 4.99% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock decreased by 3.74% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY shares declined by 3.39% to $39.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 3.08% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

