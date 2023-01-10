12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 14.1% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4 million, accounting for 72.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

Losers

Spruce Power Holding SPRU shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 3.08% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.