12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 6.6% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Traeger COOK shares rose 5.88% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $353.1 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 4.97% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

FAT Brands FAT shares increased by 4.09% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 3.04% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

shares rose 3.04% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 3.02% to $0.07. Esports Entertainment's trading volume hit 305.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Losers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 11.2% to $1.99 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 224.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock fell 7.8% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock decreased by 4.68% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares fell 4.54% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.7 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 3.71% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 43.3 million, accounting for 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.7 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 3.43% to $0.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.6K, accounting for 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.