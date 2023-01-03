12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 40.6% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 73.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 344.0K shares come close, making up 26.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.

Losers

Onion Global OG shares declined by 24.4% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.8K, accounting for 43.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Rent the Runway RENT shares decreased by 2.72% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.