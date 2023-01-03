ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Oblong OBLG shares moved upwards by 106.0% to $0.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Oblong's trading volume reached 939.1K shares. This is 52.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock increased by 7.87% to $16.31. SMART Glb Hldgs's trading volume hit 103.1K shares by close, accounting for 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $803.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 4.96% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock rose 3.81% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.8K, accounting for 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $0.17. At the close, Verb Tech's trading volume reached 117.8K shares. This is 6.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

  • IronNet IRNT shares fell 14.5% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 6.04% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 222.7K, accounting for 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 5.68% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock fell 5.02% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.9 million.
  • Yext YEXT shares fell 4.74% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $736.2 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock decreased by 4.73% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

