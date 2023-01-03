ñol

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 8:05 AM | 1 min read

Gainers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 57.7% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 31.15% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock increased by 9.84% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 7.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 13.8% to $0.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares decreased by 5.51% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Univar Solns UNVR stock fell 4.09% to $30.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice.

