9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 57.7% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 31.15% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock increased by 9.84% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.

Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 7.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 13.8% to $0.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares decreased by 5.51% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Univar Solns UNVR stock fell 4.09% to $30.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.