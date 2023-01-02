12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS stock moved upwards by 29.9% to $0.4 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 5560.2% of Trxade Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 29.43% to $3.87. Trading volume for Naas Technology's stock is 332.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 313.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $828.7 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock moved upwards by 28.52% to $0.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 426.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.

EBET EBET stock increased by 26.31% to $0.65. The current volume of 152.9K shares is 151.3% of EBET's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 23.18% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 489.2K, which is 234.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock rose 23.07% to $3.36. Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 212.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Losers

Drive Shack DS stock decreased by 19.6% to $0.17 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 451.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Secoo Holding SECO stock fell 14.02% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 142.5K, which is 291.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Amesite AMST stock declined by 11.67% to $0.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 371.2K shares, making up 140.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock decreased by 11.57% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Worksport WKSP stock declined by 10.22% to $0.98. Trading volume for Worksport's stock is 182.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 301.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock decreased by 9.78% to $0.45. Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

