10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 52.7% to $0.16 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.7 million shares, making up 866.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 52.7% to $0.16 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.7 million shares, making up 866.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. EZGO Technologies EZGO shares moved upwards by 44.08% to $0.67. EZGO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 467.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1867.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 44.08% to $0.67. EZGO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 467.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1867.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 23.41% to $0.64. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 23.41% to $0.64. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million. Mesa Air Group MESA stock moved upwards by 21.48% to $1.64. Mesa Air Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 358.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 21.48% to $1.64. Mesa Air Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 358.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 20.51% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 212.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.

shares increased by 20.51% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 212.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 14.5% to $0.37. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 159.8% of Lightning eMotors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

Losers

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock fell 14.5% to $0.35 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

stock fell 14.5% to $0.35 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 12.45% to $0.22. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 43.0% of Freight Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

stock decreased by 12.45% to $0.22. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 43.0% of Freight Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock decreased by 10.01% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

stock decreased by 10.01% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock fell 8.17% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.