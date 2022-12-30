ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Minim MINM shares rose 7.3% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock rose 6.04% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares rose 5.57% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares moved upwards by 4.75% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares increased by 3.91% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 17.1% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Renren RENN shares decreased by 6.95% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock fell 6.49% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $408.4 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 5.8% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • BSQUARE BSQR stock decreased by 5.78% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares declined by 5.69% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

