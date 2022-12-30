12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Minim MINM shares rose 7.3% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 17.1% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

stock decreased by 5.78% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. 8x8 EGHT shares declined by 5.69% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.