12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Quotient QTNT stock moved upwards by 114.0% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX shares increased by 84.34% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares increased by 49.19% to $18.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 27.85% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Journey Medical DERM shares increased by 20.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 19.95% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

  • Exicure XCUR shares fell 11.2% to $1.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Vaxxinity VAXX shares declined by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 7.0% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock decreased by 6.19% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

