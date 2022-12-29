12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quotient QTNT stock moved upwards by 114.0% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 114.0% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. Baudax Bio BXRX shares increased by 84.34% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

shares increased by 84.34% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares increased by 49.19% to $18.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.

shares increased by 49.19% to $18.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 27.85% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 27.85% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Journey Medical DERM shares increased by 20.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

shares increased by 20.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 19.95% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

Exicure XCUR shares fell 11.2% to $1.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

shares fell 11.2% to $1.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Vaxxinity VAXX shares declined by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.

shares declined by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million. Codex DNA DNAY shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.

shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million. Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 7.0% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

shares fell 7.0% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.

stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock decreased by 6.19% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.