12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quotient QTNT stock moved upwards by 114.0% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Baudax Bio BXRX shares increased by 84.34% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares increased by 49.19% to $18.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 27.85% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Journey Medical DERM shares increased by 20.33% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 19.95% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
Losers
- Exicure XCUR shares fell 11.2% to $1.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares declined by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares decreased by 7.44% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 7.0% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock decreased by 6.19% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
