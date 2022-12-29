ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock increased by 16.4% to $0.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares increased by 9.28% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares moved upwards by 8.06% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million.
  • IronNet IRNT stock moved upwards by 7.98% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock rose 7.76% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.6 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 6.74% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 12.8% to $0.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 10.74% to $1.83.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares declined by 6.68% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock fell 6.46% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • My Size MYSZ shares fell 5.93% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares fell 4.39% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

