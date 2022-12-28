12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares rose 12.8% to $1.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Hyzon Motors's trading volume reached 224.4K shares. This is 25.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.0 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 11.3% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 8.66% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 8.28% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 102.7K shares come close, making up 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock increased by 5.0% to $11.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.7 million.

Singularity Future SGLY stock increased by 4.56% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Losers

Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 3.7% to $2.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

TD Hldgs GLG stock declined by 3.54% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares declined by 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares decreased by 2.35% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares declined by 2.29% to $0.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2 million shares, which is 4.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

View VIEW shares decreased by 1.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.0 million.

