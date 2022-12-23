12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 7.8% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

REE Automotive REE stock increased by 5.0% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 4.99% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 3.96% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Kirkland's KIRK shares rose 3.88% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

Volta VLTA stock increased by 3.85% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.6K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.

Losers

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 134.6K shares. This is 23.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 6.49% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $283.4 million.

Lovesac LOVE shares fell 5.1% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock declined by 4.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI shares decreased by 4.42% to $0.55. At the close, iMedia Brands's trading volume reached 247.8K shares. This is 32.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Sleep Number SNBR stock fell 3.63% to $24.21. The company's market cap stands at $532.6 million.

