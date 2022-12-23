12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Immuron IMRN stock increased by 42.2% to $2.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- DBV Technologies DBVT shares increased by 31.35% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $291.2 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares rose 21.23% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Humanigen HGEN stock increased by 19.28% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Lipocine LPCN shares rose 12.16% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- BioLine Rx BLRX shares increased by 11.8% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Losers
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock declined by 16.5% to $0.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares fell 13.18% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Akanda AKAN stock fell 9.5% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock declined by 7.84% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock declined by 7.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Athenex ATNX shares fell 7.11% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
