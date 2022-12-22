ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares increased by 26.2% to $0.59 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 165.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Express EXPR shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.96. At the close, Express's trading volume reached 198.1K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 4.97% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 4.41% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $0.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 142.0K shares, which is 3.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 11.9% to $1.19 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 288.7K, accounting for 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock fell 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell 3.98% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock decreased by 3.65% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Newell Brands NWL stock decreased by 3.26% to $12.47. This security traded at a volume of 143.4K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Youdao DAO stock decreased by 2.73% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

