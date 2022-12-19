ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 8.5% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 6.21% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 4.69% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Steelcase SCS stock moved upwards by 4.48% to $6.53. At the close, Steelcase's trading volume reached 225.6K shares. This is 22.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $736.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.2. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 211.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.
  • Upwork UPWK shares increased by 3.96% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.14 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock decreased by 5.98% to $0.32. This security traded at a volume of 7.8 million shares come close, making up 417.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares declined by 5.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares fell 2.44% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares declined by 2.19% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers