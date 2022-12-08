12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock increased by 4.9% to $0.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock rose 4.81% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

SES AI SES stock increased by 4.52% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 3.64% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $180.8 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $174.7 million.

Losers

Knightscope KSCP stock decreased by 6.6% to $1.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares decreased by 6.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock fell 4.97% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock fell 3.93% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.7 million.

Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 2.98% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares fell 2.8% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million.

