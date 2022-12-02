12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lannett LCI stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million. Owlet OWLT shares rose 12.19% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million.

shares rose 12.19% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 7.76% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

shares increased by 7.76% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.

stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million. Neuronetics STIM stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million. Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Losers

Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 16.7% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

stock fell 16.7% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares declined by 9.43% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.

shares declined by 9.43% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million. GlycoMimetics GLYC shares fell 6.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.

shares fell 6.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million. Conformis CFMS stock declined by 5.66% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

stock declined by 5.66% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock declined by 5.06% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.

stock declined by 5.06% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. Surface Oncology SURF shares fell 5.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.