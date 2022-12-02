12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lannett LCI stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Owlet OWLT shares rose 12.19% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 7.76% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
- Neuronetics STIM stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
Losers
- Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 16.7% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares declined by 9.43% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
- GlycoMimetics GLYC shares fell 6.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
- Conformis CFMS stock declined by 5.66% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock declined by 5.06% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.
- Surface Oncology SURF shares fell 5.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.