12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 2, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Lannett LCI stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Owlet OWLT shares rose 12.19% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 7.76% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
  • Neuronetics STIM stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Losers

  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 16.7% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares declined by 9.43% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC shares fell 6.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
  • Conformis CFMS stock declined by 5.66% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock declined by 5.06% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares fell 5.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

