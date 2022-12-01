12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $0.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares increased by 13.92% to $0.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.5K shares, which is 69.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock increased by 12.06% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Akanda AKAN stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.0K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares rose 8.37% to $0.69. Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume hit 78.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 6.83% to $0.42. At the close, Cosmos Holdings's trading volume reached 16.0 million shares. This is 40.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.

Losers

Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock decreased by 28.8% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 483.4K shares come close, making up 16.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Bone Biologics BBLG shares decreased by 8.97% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP shares declined by 7.61% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Veeva Sys VEEV shares declined by 7.54% to $177.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sio Gene Therapies SIOX shares decreased by 4.99% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock fell 4.97% to $1.53. At the close, Virax Biolabs Group's trading volume reached 72.7K shares. This is 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

