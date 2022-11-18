12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares rose 2.29% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Spire Global SPIR shares decreased by 3.8% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.

Quhuo QH shares decreased by 2.25% to $1.74. Quhuo's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 327.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

