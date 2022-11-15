12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. iQIYI IQ stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

stock fell 4.26% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million. Vodafone Group VOD stock decreased by 4.23% to $11.79. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 billion. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.