12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 15, 2022 8:30 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 21.0% to $0.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Sea SE stock increased by 17.99% to $54.04. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock moved upwards by 15.31% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
  • Bilibili BILI stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $14.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr TME stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • iQIYI IQ stock moved upwards by 9.02% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares fell 16.6% to $5.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Insignia Systems ISIG stock fell 10.08% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Snail SNAL stock fell 7.72% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
  • Angi ANGI shares fell 4.73% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock fell 4.26% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
  • Vodafone Group VOD stock decreased by 4.23% to $11.79. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 billion. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

